Curtis L. Passafume Sr.
Aug. 19, 1933 — Jan. 20, 2021
Curtis was born in Kokomo, Indiana on Aug. 19, 1933, to Alfonce and Wilma Passafume. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Teresa Lower, and brother, Phillip Passafume.
On Sept. 25, 1955, Curt married Marian Scholz, who preceded him in death. This marriage was blessed with four children: Curtis L. (Jody) Passafume Jr. of Hillard, Ohio, Karen (Edward) Topp of Crown Point, Indiana, Connie (CJay) Murphy of Freedom, Indiana and Kathy “Kayde” (John) Martin of Porter, Indiana; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Curt graduated from LaPorte High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Curt was a very hard working and successful individual. He worked as a tool and die maker for many years. Curt had been a very dedicated member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in LaPorte, Indiana for decades and was more recently a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring, Florida. He was a member of Beechwood Golf Course Men’s Club as well as Golf Hammock Men’s Club.
Curt married Shirley Enochs on Jan. 7, 2015, who still survives. Through this marriage, his family was expanded to include four stepchildren, nine step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren.
He will always be remembered as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to anyone he met.
Celebration of Life memorial services will be held at Golf Hammock in Sebring, Florida and at Beechwood Golf Course in LaPorte, Indiana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Emmanuel United Church of Christ’s Food Pantry, 3115 Hope St., Sebring, FL 33875 and/or St. Jude’s Children’s research hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Thank you to his ever-faithful friends that he treasured over the years.
Matthew 25:23 — “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!”
He was always happy with having a project he could help others with! His infectious smile and memories will be forever in our hearts.