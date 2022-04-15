Curtis R. Roy
Master Sergeant Curtis Ree Roy, U.S. Army retired, Lake Placid, Florida passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Sgt. Roy was born in Russel Springs, Kentucky on Feb. 28, 1936. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby; father, Alonzo; mother, Ida; brothers, Otis, Avery, Orvis, and Linsey; and sister, Mary. He is survived by a grandson, Gary Williamson of North Carolina.
Sgt. Roy served in the Army for 25 years and retired May 1, 1979. He continued serving in civilian life teaching Army Jr. R.O.T.C. as the senior Army instructor at Riverside High School in Fort Myers, Florida.
His military career included two tours of duty in VietNam, two in Germany, Korea and Japan. His many awards include the MM Medal, Bronze Star, Air Medal, Korean Defense, Liberation Good Conduct, and Commendation Medal, plus many other medals and awards.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-9997.