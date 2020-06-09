Cy B. Parker Jr.
Cy Brett Parker Jr., of Lake Placid, Florida, died Thursday afternoon, June 4, 2020. He was surrounded and comforted by his loving family.
Cy was born in West Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 14, 1966. He was the son of Odeen and Cy Parker Sr. Cy has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 32 years. His family said he was an all around handyman. Cy served Lake Placid as a plumber and also did electrical work as well as owning and operating a tiling business for 10 years. He loved hunting and fishing but most of all he was over the top when he could spend time with his grandchildren.
Cy is survived by his wife, Carol, whom he wed Oct. 29, 1989, in Sebring; children, Kimberly James (Eric), Ashley Nicole Williams, and Brett Warren Parker; his faithful dog, Lilly Bug Parker; sibling, Jamie Parker; and grandchildren, Leah Rylee Williams, Mason Warrener Parker, Chase Braxton Lee James and Kristin Marie James. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Ray Rhudy.
The family will remember and celebrate his life at a later date.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.