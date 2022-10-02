Cynthia Lee Landers
Cynthia Lee Landers, of Lake Placid, passed away July 10, 2022. She was a native of Florida, born Aug. 20, 1957 in Homestead, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Margaret (Gunce) Johnson.
Cynthia has been a Highlands County resident for over 30 years. She was a licensed practical nurse for 30 years working at the old Walker Memorial Hospital in Avon Park and the Florida Hospital Sebring. Cynthia enjoyed doing craft work and she was a Baptist in her faith.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Timothy D. Landers; mother-in-law and very close friend, Sharlene Landers; daughter, Carrie A. Cox (Bert) of Sebring, Florida; brothers, Gilbert H. “Gib” Johnson (Debbie) of Avon Park, Florida; Richard E. and Charles G. Johnson of Islamorada, Florida; grandchildren, Aeriona L. Rogers and Starr L. Rogers, Seth B. Brown and Tagen H. Brown, all of Sebring, Florida, and Devin Rivera of Avon Park; daughter-in-law, Debbie L. Farrell; in-laws, R. Todd Landers of Lake Placid and Heather Teijelo (Alberto) of Sarasota, and many nieces and nephews. Cynthia was preceded in death by her son, Caleb Williams.
A celebration of Cynthia’s life will be held Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid. Pastor Ray Cameron will celebrate.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
