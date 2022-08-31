Dale L. Spung
Dale Loring Spung, age 95, passed on to be with his Lord Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 25, 1927 in Marietta, Ohio. A full-time minister of the church of Christ, he preached the Gospel of Christ and served church congregations across Ohio, Florida, and Tennessee. Dale also served as a board member for the Florida School of Preaching from 1985–2003. Dale preached full time until retiring at the young age of 78.
He was also a graduate of Mountain State Business College in Parkersburg, West Virginia with an associate degree in accounting. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II stationed in Germany with a rank of technician fourth grade sergeant.
Dale loved all sports, but was especially fond of golf, fishing and college/NFL football. As a resident of Avon Park, Florida, he was a member of the Highlands Ridge Golf Club and Community. He also was a lifetime fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Dale was loved and respected by everyone that met him, except for maybe Michigan Wolverine fans.
His is survived by his second wife of 17 years, Martha Spung; and his three children, Julie Parker of Sebring, Florida, Mark Spung (Vicki) of Young Harris, Georgia, and Carl Spung (Sandra) of Cypress, Texas; four grandchildren, Jarred Parker of Fort Myers, Florida, Heather Levinsky (Christopher) of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Rachel Spung (Shawn) of Fairborn, Ohio, and Daniel Spung (Gayle) of Vancouver, Washington. Dale is also survived by two stepsons, Stephen Borowitz of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Robert “Bobby” Borowitz (Melissa) of Davis, West Virginia. Step-grandchildren are Alden and Aaron Borowitz. Dale was preceded in death by his first wife of 57 years, Marian Louise Spung, and daughter, Barbara Lynn Spung.
Dale will be laid to rest in the Garden of Valor next to his first wife Marian at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida. Service will be held this Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring Florida. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life with a visitation at 10 a.m., funeral at noon, and a gathering with military graveside honors immediately following.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.