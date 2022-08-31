Dale L. Spung

Dale L. Spung

Dale Loring Spung, age 95, passed on to be with his Lord Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 25, 1927 in Marietta, Ohio. A full-time minister of the church of Christ, he preached the Gospel of Christ and served church congregations across Ohio, Florida, and Tennessee. Dale also served as a board member for the Florida School of Preaching from 1985–2003. Dale preached full time until retiring at the young age of 78.

