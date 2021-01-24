Dale Miller
Dale Miller
Nov. 21, 1942 — Jan. 9, 2021
On Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, Dale Miller passed away at the age of 78 after a battle with heart disease. A life well lived began in Lansing, Michigan.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, LeMoyne and Frances Miller and sister, Jeannie McKay.
His pursuit of the American Dream took him to many places including Peoria, Cincinnati and Sebring, Florida. Along the way he established many friendships that he treasured his entire life. He eventually moved back to Michigan and resided in Saginaw and Harrison. He retired from the state of Michigan as Plant Foreman of the Saginaw Water Treatment facility.
He was an outdoorsman, an avid fan of the Michigan State Spartans football and basketball teams and enjoyed spending time with his extended family. Most recently, Dale lived in Phoenix. He was lovingly cared for by his sister, Beverly; nephew, Ryan Winkler; and nieces, Michelle Winkler and Amy Heistand.
He is survived by his children, Geoff (Katie) Miller of Rogers, Arkansas and Molly Miller (John Pino) of Andover, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Allie, Andrew, Molly Miller and Domenic and Lucia Pino; siblings, Beverly Winkler and Tom Miller and dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Dale’s life will occur back in his beloved Michigan at a later date.
Dad we hope you are taking a walk in the woods, fishing or playing slots to your hearts content.