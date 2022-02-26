Dale R. Willard, Sr.
In Loving Memory of Dale R. Willard Sr., who chose to go and be with his heavenly Father midday on Feb. 20, 2022 after a lengthy battle with several illnesses. He was born Dec. 12, 1950.
Grandfather, father, husband and friend, we look forward to the day when we meet again. As we mourn the loss of the patriarch of our family, we respectfully ask for your prayers and privacy during this very difficult time.
Dale is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia; his seven children; eight grandchildren; and his long time loyal companion, Gin, his German Shorthaired Pointer.