Dale R. Willard Sr.
Grandfather, Father, Husband and Friend
We look forward to the day when we meet again.
In Loving Memory of Dale R. Willard Sr.
December 12, 1950 — February 20, 2022
After a lengthy battle with several illnesses, Dale chose to go and be with his heavenly Father midday on February 20th.
As we mourn the loss of the patriarch of our family, we respectfully ask for your prayers and privacy during this very difficult time.
Dale is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia; his 7 children; 8 grandchildren; and his long time loyal companion, Gin, his German Shorthaired Pointer.