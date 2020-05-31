Damian R. Bassetti
Damian Randall Bassetti, 42, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida.
He was born in the Dominican Republic on April 14, 1978.
He is survived by his loving father, Dennis Bassetti (Melanie) of Avon Park, Florida; his loving mother, Yvette Montes Silverio of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and his two loving brothers, Jeremy (Sarah) and Piero; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends of the family who wish may come by at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, to Dowden Funeral Home, Sebring. “Time is long but life is short.”
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dowden Funeral Home.