Dana B. Beals
Dana Bruce Beals, 74, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with Lord on Monday, May 3, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Dana was born on June 12, 1946 in Akron, Ohio and was the son of Catherine LaVerne (Villers) and Jack Elwood Beals. Dana has been a resident of Lake Placid for 26 years, moving here from Ohio.
Dana served his country with honors in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was a retired machinist in the automotive industry. Dana was of the Christian faith who enjoyed movies, listening to music, taking walks and loved his Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football.
Dana is survived by the love of his life of 50 years, Karen; daughter, Victoria Beals-Medley (Michael); and four grandchildren, Ryan, Mark (Anna), Dalton and Libby.
In keeping with Dana’s wishes, services to celebrate his life will be private for the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid; 863-465-4134.