Dana L. Berringer
Aug. 7, 1962 – March 27, 2020
Dana L. Berringer of Lake Placid, Florida passed on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on Aug. 7, 1962, the son of Ronald and Shirley Smith Berringer.
Dana was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He loved the beach and vacationed there often. You could usually find him in the garage tinkering, scratching Lottery tickets and listening to his favorite band, Journey. He took great pride in his house and yard. Every year he looked forward to putting up Christmas decorations and continuously added to his collection. He owned a detailing business in Lake Placid for 15 years.
Dana is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Linda Fritzius Berringer; his sons, Garrett Welch of Girard, Ohio and Joshua Theys of Virginia; his mother, Shirley Smith Berringer of Weathersfield, Ohio; his in-laws, Harry and Marjorie Fritzius Sr. of Lake Placid, Florida and Madeline Bosworth of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; his stepchildren, Julie Harmon (Jim) of Waynesville, Missouri, Erik Bray of Whitefish, Montana and Jarod Bray (Celine) of Miami, Florida.
He also leaves his step-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Justin, Aidan, Madison and Isabo; and his dog, Precious. Dana is also survived by his sister, Darlene Berringer (Rick) of Warren, Ohio; Danny Berringer (Elaine) of Girard, Ohio; Donald Berringer (Chris) of Austintown, Ohio; Ronald Berringer of Weathersfield, Ohio and Joseph Berringer (Michelle) of Girard, Ohio.
Dana was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Berringer; brother, David Berringer; and father-in-Law, James Bosworth.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Ohio this summer.