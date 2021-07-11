Daniel A. Sarlay
It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel A. Sarlay announces his passing, after battling numerous illnesses, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the age of 74 years.
Daniel will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years, Michele; his son, Daniel Jr.; and his brother, Robert (Bob) Sarlay. Daniel will also be fondly remembered by his grandchild, Sierra; his daughter-in-law, Bettina; his sister-in-law, Joan with her husband Steve Rountree and family.
A service in his memory will be held in the spring of 2022 at the family’s resting place in South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please send donations marked ‘In Memory of Daniel A. Sarlay’ to Good Shepherd Hospice House, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33875. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.