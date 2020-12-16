Daniel A. Wirick Sr.
Daniel Arthur Wirick Sr., of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord Monday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2020.
Dan was born in Miami, Florida on Oct. 12, 1941. He was the son of Dorothy Taylor Wirick and John Wirick. Dan came to Lake Placid in 1953. He was a building contractor for 55 years retiring in 2008. Dan was a pilot and enjoyed flying, fishing, hunting and golfing. He was a volunteer at the Lake Placid Historical Society and a member of the Ministry Center.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Diane; children, Dan Jr. (Elizabeth), Denise Griffin (Fred), Darren and Darryl (Jennifer); nine grandchildren and he was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, from the Oak Hill Cemetery. Pastor Lonnie Wells will celebrate along with Fred Griffin.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.