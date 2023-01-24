Daniel E. Edgerton
Daniel Eugene Edgerton was called home to be in the arms of our Lord on Dec. 30, 2022. Daniel, aka “Dan”, was born in Polk City, Iowa on May 30, 1938 to the late Rev. Earl Howard Edgerton and Dolly Worley Edgerton.
Daniel married the love of his life, “Jo”, in 1959 and soon welcomed three amazing children, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. The two celebrated a milestone of 60 years by renewing their vows in 2019.
In addition to having been blessed with a beautiful family, Daniel achieved many accomplishments in his 84 years. He graduated from Allerton High School in Allerton, Iowa and attended college at Nazarene Bible College. He proudly served his country for eight years in the United States Air Force. At one time he owned and operated his own trucking company and later worked in sales. He took a position with the Lee County Property Appraiser’s Office where he worked as MIS director until transferring to Highlands County. He retired as MIS director from the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office and set off to do what retired people do … work some more.
Dan was a man of faith, was an active member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and was an active member of Gideons International for 25 years. While he was part of this powerful ministry, he traveled all over the country as well as volunteering to attend missions, traveling to both Nigeria and Ecuador to spread the word of the Gospel. During his career, he traveled on business and over the course of time he traveled with his wife Jo to all 50 states on their motorcycle with travel camper in tow. Daniel was a two-time Florida Cracker Trail rider on his ol’ faithful horse Jake. He was a talented musician, singer and songwriter and always enjoyed sharing that gift with others, especially in his nursing home ministry. Good times were had and he knew he had been blessed.
His time came and on Dec. 30, 2022 at 0624 in the morning he undoubtedly heard those sweet words, well done my good and faithful servant, welcome home.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Jo Edgerton; those “amazing children”, his two daughters, Debbie Lynn (Ken) Holt and Dani Rene (Terry) Truckenmiller, and his son, Craig Eugene (Tonya) Edgerton. In addition, surviving are his brother, Howard G. Edgerton; his sister, Eunice Mae (Robert) Boyd; and his aunt, Barbara (Robert) McAfee; his 11 surviving grandchildren, Kevin, Cheryl, Travis, Jason, Clinton, Kenneth Jr., Jennifer, Christopher, Joshua, Aaron and George; and never forgetting grandson, LCpl. Willard E. Truckenmiller, who preceded him in death. Also surviving are his 16 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and grandson, Daniel was also preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Earl Edgerton.
A Celebration of Life (with military honors) will be held at 1 p.m. Friday Jan. 27, 2023 at Divonia Baptist Church, 7563 129 Hwy South, Jasper, FL 32052. Mr. Edgerton will be laid to rest at Tallahassee National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gideons International Memorial Card Program or Southern Care Hospice.
Harry T. Reid Funeral Home, Jasper, Florida is in charge of arrangements.