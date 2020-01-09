Daniel J. Mitchell
Daniel J. Mitchell, 75, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
He was born March 16, 1944 in Pavo, Georgia to Warren D. and D. Odessa (Lewis). He was the past owner of Dan’s Drive-In and was most recently the owner and operator of Dan Mitchell Construction. Danny was of the Baptist faith and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1960, coming from Georgia.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Mitchell of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Sherri Weber (Joe) of Willow Spring, North Carolina and Danielle Thompson of Avon Park, Florida; grandchildren, Dustin Weber (Candace), Jacob Weber (Lauren), Olivia Thompson and J.D. Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Adalynn.
He is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Jared D. Thompson.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.