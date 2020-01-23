Daniel J. Mitchell
Daniel J. Mitchell, 75, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
He was born March 16, 1944 in Pavo, Georgia to Warren D. and D. Odessa (Lewis). He was the past owner of Dan’s Drive-In and was most recently the owner and operator of Dan Mitchell Construction. Danny was of Baptist faith and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1960, coming from Georgia.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Mitchell of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Sherri Weber (Joe) of Willow Spring, North Carolina and Danielle Thompson of Avon Park, Florida; grandchildren, Dustin Weber (Candace), Jacob Weber (Lauren), Olivia Thompson and J.D. Thompson; and great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Adalynn.
He is preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Jared D. Thompson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The family will receive friends and family at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.