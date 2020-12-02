Daniel L. Childers
Daniel L. Childers of Lake Placid, Florida, loving husband and father of five children, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020, at the age of 77.
Dan was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, card and board game player. Dan worked in the insurance industry and took Judy to destinations around the world.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo M. and Ray G. Childers; and his grandson, Gunnar L. Kurten.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy; children, Daniel, Andrea Kurten (Scott), Carl, Ian (Mai) and Sarah Childers; his grandchildren, Joshua Childers, Blake, Devon, Tanner and Brant Kurten; his brother, David (Vicki) and sister, Cleo R. Childers; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family had a Celebration of Life for Dan on Thanksgiving Day, Dan’s favorite holiday. Burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery.