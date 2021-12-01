Daniel L. Zurcher
Daniel L. Zurcher, 78, of Sebring, Florida, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. He was born Jan. 10, 1943, in Decatur, Illinois to Melvin and Norma (Wilkerson) Zurcher. He worked in sales, enjoyed working with computers and playing golf, was a member of Bible Fellowship Church, and has been a resident since 1998, coming from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dan is survived by his wife, Nancy Zurcher of Sebring, Florida; son, Daniel Zurcher (Lisa) of Parker, Colorado; and one grandson, Zachary. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pamela K. Zurcher.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Bible Fellowship Church. In lieu of flowers, Dan cared for his church and their many ministries.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com