Daniel Ladd
Daniel Ladd of Sebring, Florida, died on Jan. 15, 2023.
He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Sue Treadwell Ladd, and their son, James Augustus Ladd. He is survived by his son, Michael Ladd, and wife Andra, of Umatilla, Florida; his daughter, Rachel Scott, and husband Charles, of Stuart, Florida; his sons, Jonathan Ladd and wife Jane of Gotha, Florida, and William Franklin Ladd, and wife, Maria, of Raleigh, North Carolina; and 10 grandchildren, three great grandsons and numerous extended family and friends.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.