Daniel M. McNeil
Daniel “Danny” M. McNeil, 65, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
He was born Jan. 31, 1954 in Miami, Florida to John and Margaret (Deeson) McNeil. He was a resident of Avon Park since 1989 where he owned and operated Auto Glass Service for 25 years. He was an avid drag racer and a life-long fan of anything that went fast.
Danny is survived by his wife, Anna McNeil of Avon Park; son, Gary McNeil of Avon Park; daughters, Kaitlyn McNeil of Brandon, Florida and Harmony Booker (Kyle) of Riverview, Florida; sister, Cathy Brown (Jerry) of Fort Meade, Florida; brothers, John McNeil (Reta) of Texas and Victor McNeil of Avon Park; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Quinn and Madden; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret McNeil, and brother, Gary McNeil.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.