Daniel R. Stout

Daniel Richard Stout, 78, passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side in Avon Park, Florida on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Dan was born on July 25, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio. Dan was a 53-year life member of the United Association of Plumbing and Pipefitting at Local 172 in South Bend, Indiana, where he retired in 2003.

