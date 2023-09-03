Daniel R. Stout
Daniel Richard Stout, 78, passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side in Avon Park, Florida on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Dan was born on July 25, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio. Dan was a 53-year life member of the United Association of Plumbing and Pipefitting at Local 172 in South Bend, Indiana, where he retired in 2003.
After retirement, he spent his winters in Avon Park, Florida and his summers in Union, Michigan on Baldwin Lake. Dan could be found playing a round of golf with his buddies, blasting his favorite tunes, tossing a fishing line in some body of water, or just cruising around on the pontoon with his friends and family. Dan touched the lives of so many people and will be greatly missed.
Surviving Dan is his wife, Sandra Stout; daughters, Jennifer Willard and Jill Vingsness (Doug); grandchildren, Lauren Stout (Neil), Mason McGee, Blake McGee, Leah Vingsness, Brandon Willard (Joi) and Landon Willard; great-grandchildren, Athena Willard and Ezekiel Willard, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel D. Stout and Wanda (Tolley) Stout; his brothers, William Stout and Frank Stout (Lorraine) and Kent St John; and a granddaughter, Alexandria McGee.
Dan chose to have no services or funeral, just asked that you toast a cold drink in his honor.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.