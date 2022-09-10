Daniel Sack
Dan Sack passed away on Sept. 4, 2022 in Port Orange, Florida after a battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Sarasota, Florida.
Dan was a skilled fresh and saltwater fisherman. He won numerous bass fishing tournaments. He was also a skilled marble developer, salesman, singer and dancer.
Dan is survived by his children, Skylar and Haley Sack, and his granddaughters, Emma Sack, Lily and Ella Howard, all of Sebring, Florida. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, William and Barbara Sack of Lorida, Florida, and his sister, Susan Sack of Daytona Beach, Florida.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Cremation by Tri-County Cremation of Daytona Beach, Florida.