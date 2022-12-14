Darand C. Williams
Darand Cliff Williams, age 51, was taken from our world far too soon. It is with the deepest ache he will be missed.
Darand was brilliant, an avid fisherman, a proud father, and a dedicated husband. He took no role in life lightly and worked tirelessly on everything and every person he was connected to.
His family and friends each benefited from the amazing person and love Darand generously gave each and every day of his life.
Darand is survived by his wife, Sharon Williams; his children, David and Jacob, and Rachael Williams; and his mother and sister, Joannah Williams and Stacey Kelly.