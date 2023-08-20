Darlene D. Fronk
Darlene Dee Fronk, 82, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Aug. 12, 2023. She was the daughter of Melvin and Dorothea Conn.
She was an avid golfer and lover of all animals. Mom was greatly loved by all of her family and friends; she will be missed immensely.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Fronk; granddaughter, Kristie Cone, and niece, Jamie Lynn. She is survived by son, William King (Linda); daughter, Diane (Danny); sister, Carole Jean; nephew, Melvin (Kim), and grandchildren, Lauren Holland (Danny), Travis Cone and Trevor King.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com