Darlene D. Greenway
Darlene Doris Greenway, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Dec. 6, 1930 in Mason City, Iowa.
She worked as an office manager in the insurance industry, was of the Lutheran faith, and has been a resident of Sebring for 16 years, coming from Palm Beach County, Florida. Darlene enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She loved getting her hair done on Thursdays, her iPad, and she loved caring for her family.
Darlene is survived by her loving children, Harry Lee Greenway Jr., Cindi Scott and son-in-law Bill Scott, and James David Greenway. Surviving are also three grandchildren, Crystal Bradley, David Greenway and Gregory Benz; and four great-grandchildren, Taylor Bradley, Gavin Greenway, Madison Greenway and Camille Benz. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 22 years; one son, Randy Benz; and one brother, Kermit Hueber.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.