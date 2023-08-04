Darrel W. Kachelries
Darrel W. Kachelries passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Sebring, Fla., at the age of 74. The son of William and Dorothy (Seigh) Kachelries, he was born on Feb. 23, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Darrel worked as an electrician and retired from ArcelorMittal in 2009 and has been a resident of Sebring, having come from Hubbard, Ohio.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Darlene Docos (Christopher) and Arlene Hardman (Brian); companion, Scarlet Bergner; two grandchildren, Emily Kachelries (Timothy) and Stephen Waite (Rachel); three great-grandchildren, Avery Waite, Timothy Reigrut and Brymley Waite. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Timothy Waite.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL, 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.