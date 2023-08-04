Darrel W. Kachelries

Darrel W. Kachelries

Darrel W. Kachelries passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Sebring, Fla., at the age of 74. The son of William and Dorothy (Seigh) Kachelries, he was born on Feb. 23, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Recommended for you