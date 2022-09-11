Darren Simone
Darren Simone, 57, departed this life Aug. 31, 2022 to begin his forever chapter. He was born March 24, 1965 in Dover, Delaware and lived in the Spring Lake community of Sebring, Florida.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 11, 2022 @ 10:00 am
Darren Simone, 57, departed this life Aug. 31, 2022 to begin his forever chapter. He was born March 24, 1965 in Dover, Delaware and lived in the Spring Lake community of Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his partner in life of 14 years, Jimmie Hewlett; and his sister, Debbie McClure, of Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, her husband, Eddie, and their two children. He was loved and supported by his work family, friends and loved ones.
Darren enjoyed remodeling homes, good food, and spending time with Jimmie. He touched many lives with his pleasant and positive attitude, and a smile that made you smile back. He will be greatly missed. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.