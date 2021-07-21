Daryl R. Williams
Daryl R. Williams, age 75, of Sebring, Florida, passed away July 19, 2021. He was born in Los Angeles, California to Otis and Francis Irene (Eiland) Williams.
The family owned and operated a construction business and ranch. He was a member of Bible Fellowship Church and has been a lifelong resident of Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joannah Williams of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Stacey Kelly (Bryce) of The Villages, Florida; son, Darand C. Williams (Sharon) of Stuart, Florida; sisters, Cheryl Batsis of Riverview, Florida and Debbi Peltz of Colorado; grandchildren, Bryce Jr. (Brittany), Leah, Jacob (Annagray), David and Rachael; and great-grandchildren, Isla and Rye. He was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Williams.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. with family receiving guests at 4 p.m. at The Pavilion on the Lake, 1775 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, FL 33870. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Bible Fellowship Church, 3750 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872; Good Shepherd Hospice of Highlands County, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org).
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.