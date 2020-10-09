David A. Davis
David Alfred Davis, 87, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He was the son of the late Joseph M. and Lollie L. (Crockett) Davis. He was born on Oct. 29, 1932, in Ivanhoe, Virginia. He had been a resident of Florida since 2009, formerly living in Accident, Maryland.
David served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After retiring with 23 years in the Air Force, he held the positions of branch manager (Accident, Maryland) and vice president of commercial lending at Garrett National Bank in Oakland, Maryland, retiring after 15 years. David was a lifetime member of the Disabled Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet of Sebring, Florida; children, David Lee (Mary Beth) Davis of Whiting, New Jersey, Donald Eugene Davis of Sebring, Florida, Donna Raye Lee (John) Rodeheaver of Hanover, Pennsylvania and Danny Joe (Michelle) Davis of Oakland, Maryland. Also surviving is 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to American Legion, P.O. Box 208, Accident, MD 21520, or hospice of your choice.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.