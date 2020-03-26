David E. Moeller
David Edward Moeller passed away on March 22, 2020 in Sebring, Florida.
He was born Sept. 24, 1941, the son of Arthur E. and Rosa K. (Medl) Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated from Mariemont High School in Mariemont, Ohio where he played basketball and baseball. He was a graduate of Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, majoring in history, a field that continued to interest him for the rest of his life.
He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. David worked in the insurance industry, first in Casualty Claims at the Etna Company, and then later representing physicians as a medical malpractice claims representative for the Medical Insurance Exchange of California. He retired to Florida in 2002.
His favorite interest was baseball, especially the Cincinnati Reds. He followed the Cincinnati Royals, U.C., and Xavier U baseball teams, too. Dave also enjoyed running and he competed on a variety of races into his retirement, including two “half marathons.” He later became a five-mile-a–day daily walker.
Dave is survived by his son, Matthew (Elizabeth) Moeller, of Columbus, Ohio; his four grandchildren, Morgan, Jacob, Emma and Benjamin. He is also survived by his former wife and good friend, Linda B. Moeller, mother of Matthew.
A service will be held in Ohio at a later date. The family would like to thank Vitas Healthcare of Sebring for the care and comfort which they provided for David during his last days.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stephenson–Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences can be made at stephensonnelsonfh.com.