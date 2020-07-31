David E. Wiley
David Earl Wiley, of Sebring, Florida and West Palm Beach, Florida, died much too young on Monday, July 27, 2020.
David was born in Orlando, Florida on May 24, 1982. He was the son of Kim (Fowler) Hart and Earl LaDon Wiley of Sebring. He moved to Sebring when he was 13. He attended Sebring High School and was Southern Baptist by faith. David was employed by Woodside Lawn in Royal Palm Beach, Florida as a lawnscaper. He enjoyed fishing, baseball, football and racing. His family said he was an extremely kind and loving soul.
David is survived by his mother, Kim J. Hart; father, E. LaDon Wiley; son, Conner; sister, LaVonna Wiley Kachik, and grandparents, Janet Fowler and Betty and Earl Wiley.
In remembrance of David’s life, the family will congregate at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine for a memorial service. Pastor George Ridenour will celebrate.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.