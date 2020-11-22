David F. Campbell
David Franklin Campbell, 60, of Sebring, Florida went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2020, at Highlands Regional Medical Center in Sebring.
David was a native Floridian, born on Oct. 16, 1960, in Coral Gables. He was the son of Sharron (Shepherd) and Richard Campbell Sr. David has been a resident of Sebring since 2004 moving here from Nevada. David was a retired automotive mechanic. He was a member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Sebring.
David was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, football, and talking and spending time with his children. He loved to be with family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his loving children, Christa, Cheyanne and Stephen; six grandchildren; his brother, Richard; and his parents, Sharron and Richard Campbell Sr.
In keeping with David’s wishes, the family will celebrate his life privately. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangement entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.