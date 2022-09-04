David F. Lanier
David Fredrick Lanier, age 95, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. He was born July 29, 1927 in Avon Park, Florida to Charles and Claire (Sheffield) Lanier.
David was an Avon Park High School graduate, served in the Merchant Marines and the U.S. Army during the Korean War, was a longtime member of Union Congregational Church and as of late, attended Bethany Baptist Church. He has practiced law in Highlands County for 66 years and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Lanier of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Jim Lanier (Pam) of Avon Park, Florida and Rick Lanier (Carol) of Crystal River, Florida; and two grandchildren, Sydney and Jared. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sujette Lanier; and three siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle Street, Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.