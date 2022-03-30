David Forest
Dave Forest passed away March 23, 2022 surrounded by family. Dave was born in Greenock, Scotland in October of 1964. He grew up in Maine, and spent the majority of his life in New Hampshire until he moved to Florida in 2018.
Anyone who met Dave would know that his passion was cooking. He and his significant other, Lynn, loved to cook for the people in their community. They were fondly known as Meals on Feet. He also spent a lot of time preparing fantastic meals for family and friends.
He was always quick to share a story or to make a joke; an attribute that was well received while he spent time as a hospice volunteer. Veterans always held a very special place in his heart, and he wouldn’t dream of walking past one without thanking them for their service.
He spent many years as an active member of the Derry/Salem Elks lodge in New Hampshire, and was Exalted Ruler in 2015. Dave was also a member of the VFW and American Legion in Florida.
He is predeceased by his parents, Paul Forest and Martha Dickinson. He is survived by his significant other, Lynn Silveira; his children, Jackie Goulet and husband Chris, and Dave Forest and his wife Bruna; his siblings, Paul Forest, Catherine Goff, Ann Forest, Danielle Laudani, and Michelle Forest-Davis; honorary sibling, John Thomas; granddaughter, Amelia, as well as many nieces, nephews and great friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-9997.