David G. Burnham
David Gregory Burnham, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 in Avon Park, Florida. He was born on May 24, 1949 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Doloryce and Robert Burnham.
Dave has been a resident of Highlands County, Florida since 1993, moving from West Palm Beach, Florida. He worked and retired from the Highlands County School Board where he was the director of facilities. Dave was a member of First Baptist Church of Avon Park. He enjoyed woodworking and his much-loved Florida Gators.
Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He is survived by his wife, Pam Burnham. Also surviving are his daughter, Melissa Clark (Guy) of Cartersville, Georgia; his son, Derek Burnham of Wesley Chapel, Florida; stepdaughter, Casey Morris (J.F.) of Winter Garden, Florida; stepson, Jared Adcock (Summer) of Monroe, Georgia; and sister, Linda Likavec (Joe) of Telford, Tennessee. “Gramps” will be missed by his grandchildren, James Clark, Jack and Conley Morris, and Max and Brewer Adcock.
A private service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Avon Park Building Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.