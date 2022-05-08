David H. Batty
David Hiatt Batty, 90, of Avon Park, Florida passed away peacefully on April 27, 2022, after a long illness. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed life and the time spent with family and friends. He could often be heard playing bagpipes at home or performing for others at various events.
David was a long-time teacher for both Highlands and Dade counties where he taught middle and elementary schools. David earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and master’s degree from Bemidji State University. He volunteered his time supporting the outdoors and his local community, including serving as a scout leader.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Batty, as well as by their four children, four grandchildren and a sister. David touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.
It is the family’s wishes that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Florida Wildlife Federation. Final services will follow at a later date.
