David H. Wagner
David “Doc” Harvey Wagner, 82, passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his daughters, Gina Tharpe (Aaron) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; granddaughters, Ava and Gia; daughter, Stacy Reshel (Ron) of Appleton, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Samantha; grandson, Dominick; and daughter, Jennifer Wagner of Lutz, Florida; granddaughter, Sophia; sisters, Barb McDougall (Terry) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Betty Wagner of Oconto, Wisconsin; and his nieces, nephews and in-laws.
David was born in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, on July 16, 1938. He was a graduate of Antigo High School and Marquette School of Dentistry. He proudly served his country as an officer in the United States Air Force.
David loved playing softball. He adored playing poker with his gambling buddies and old school country music, especially Johnny Cash and Hank Williams. He loved practical jokes and pulling pranks on those closest to him. He donated his time and skill of dentistry to those less fortunate. He often would secretly pick up the dinner check of the table next to him. He lived life to the fullest.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barby; his parents, Harvey and Nellie Wagner; his brother, Howard Wagner; and his sweet baby great-grandson, Griffin Reshel.
At David’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. We all know how much he loved trees and nature, so all who wish to honor his life are invited to plant a little tree at a location of your choice.