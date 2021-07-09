David J. Angell
David Joseph Angell was born in Mason City, Iowa, on Oct. 17, 1938, the son of Joseph and Guadalupe Angell. He passed away peacefully at home in Sebring, Florida, on July 7, 2021.
David was the owner of Angell Electric and the developer of MarOak in Mason City, Iowa. He enjoyed square dancing, camping, fishing, canoeing, racquetball, wood carving, throwing pottery, and creating stained glass art. David lived in Mason City for 61 years and 22 years in Sebring.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Martha Marie Gordon Angell. David and Martha were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mason City, Iowa on Oct. 18, 1958. He is also survived by his daughter, Kathryn Angell Carr of Sarasota, Florida; his son, David Angell (Karen); grandsons, Connor Angell and Carson Angell of Sebring, Florida; his sister, Lilly Angell Morgan (Philip); and his brother-in-law, Tennis Gordon (Judi). He was predeceased by his parents.
Services will be private. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity or the Charles H. MacNider Museum, 303 2nd Street SE, Mason City, IA 50401. Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.