David J. Measday
David John Measday, born Jan. 9, 1944, has been called away to serve the Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
David is survived by his wife, Charlotte M. Measday of 53 years; brothers, Edward and George; and sister, Catherine. David is lovingly remembered by his children, David, Thomas, Christine and Deborah; and 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, by Father Vincent Clemente. A luncheon will follow in the hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Vincent de Paul via St. James Catholic Church.