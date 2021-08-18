David J. Sipos
David Joseph Sipos, age 46, passed away Aug. 15, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. He was born April 3, 1975 in New Jersey to David L. and Rose Marie Sipos.
David grew up in South Daytona Beach. He graduated from Webber International University with a bachelor’s degree in business and moved to Sebring. He worked as a shop foreman and dispatcher at Alan Jay Chevrolet for the past five years. He was well respected by his fellow co-workers, supervisors and the many, many customers he’d spoken with over the years.
David was a member of Bible Fellowship Church for a little over eight years and served as a Deacon for the past two. He volunteered with the Children’s Ministry as a leader for the Olympian program for the past four years.
He is survived by his wife, Barbie Birt Sipos of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Hayleigh Sipos; sons, Tyler Sipos, Luke Sipos, and Case Sipos; father, David L. Sipos of Daytona Beach, Florida; sister, Dawn Marie Crosley (Shawn) of Daytona Beach, Florida; and brothers, Paul Sipos (Ashley) and Steven Sipos (Amber), all of Daytona Beach, Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Marie Sipos.
David was an amazing husband for 12 years to his wife Barbie and partnered with her as an adoring father to their four children. He fished and played baseball with his boys and would often let his daughter give him a makeover (make-up, nails, hair and all). His wife and kids will forever be impacted by his example of putting his family first.
David was a true athlete, playing pretty much every sport while he was in school. His absolute favorite was baseball, and he attended college on a baseball scholarship. He continued to play with the local softball league here in Sebring.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Bible Fellowship Church. Family will begin receiving friends at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at MidFlorida Credit Union to the David Sipos Memorial Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com