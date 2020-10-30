David L. Hamm
David Lee Hamm, 63, of Tifton, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
He was born Feb. 22, 1957, in Mayfield, Kentucky to the late Charles Richard “Dick” and Helen Louise (Lemon) Hamm.
After graduating from Avon Park High School in 1975, David enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. During his military career, he worked maintenance and flew with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. David retired after 20 years of service. He later worked as a deputy with the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Department and was currently a transportation officer for LaSalle Correction’s Irwin County Detention Center.
He is survived by his sisters, Debbie Hamm and Cheryl Jahna (David), both of Avon Park, Florida; nephews, Justin Brock (Angie), Adell Jahna (Andrea), Blake Steedley (Erica) and Adrian Jahna (Brooke).
