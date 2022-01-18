David L. Wittwer
David Lee Wittwer, 73, died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at his home in Lake Placid, Florida.
David was born in Decatur, Indiana, but his family soon moved to Sebring, Florida and quickly set deep roots (his parents owned both Rosella’s Fashions to Fit and Ralph & Ken’s Barber Shop). They greatly enjoyed trading the cold of Indiana for endless sunny days on Lake Jackson. As a teenager, David developed a love of horses, teaching horseback riding at Camp Sparta.
Upon graduation from Sebring High School, David eagerly joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving two tours in Vietnam as a combat engineer and earning multiple Purple Hearts for wounds received in combat. David completed his time in the Marine Corps as a sentry dog handler at the U.S. Embassy in Morocco.
After returning home, David courted Maureen Bush, often taking her along when he would drag race around town. She must have been impressed; they moved to Lake Placid and were married for 37 years until her passing in 2008.
Along the way, Dave also found the time to secure employment at Florida Power (later called Progress Energy). He devoted his professional life to serving his community for more than 30 years, earning promotions from groundman to special equipment operator to lineman and finally troubleman. When most of us were seeking shelter from the storm, David was out in the elements working to restore power. In addition to working for Florida Power, David spent many years trimming trees on the side (for “beer money”) with his good friend Hilton Wells.
In his spare time, David enjoyed fishing, softball, lifting weights, tending to livestock and creating beautiful wood furniture, usually accompanied by his best friends, Willie C. Ward and Hubert Morgan, with Willie’s son Matt in tow. David was a devout member of McGruff’s Bar and Grill, never missing the Sebring races and an opportunity to meet “at the tree.” At different times in his life, he was also a member at the American Legion, VFW, Elks and Moose Lodge, serving on various boards and holding multiple positions, including terms as VFW commander.
Later in life, he enjoyed the slower pace of retirement, dabbling as a citrus grower, listening to live music, and spending relaxing evenings by the lake with his special friend, Beverly Summerall.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Rosella Wittwer; wife, Maureen (Bush) Wittwer; and two chihuahua sons, Taco and Scooter. He is survived by his sister, Penny Brill of Jasper, Alabama; brother, Jack Wittwer of Trenton, Florida; daughter, Angela Shupe of Culpeper, Virginia; aunt, Nancy Jeffery of Sebring, Florida; and cousins, Karen Thwaites and Kathi Rego, both of Sebring, Florida.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid. Attendees are invited to come share their favorite story about David, Dave, Power Dave, SGT Dave or whatever name they called him.
In lieu of flowers, the family feels the most impactful way to honor David would be to ask for donations to his home away from home, American Legion Post 25, as they do so many wonderful things to serve local veterans (all donations are tax deductible). The family would also like to express their immense gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice for their supportive, tactful and comfort-centered assistance in David’s final days.