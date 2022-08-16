David & Lois Knoblauch
Lois R. Knoblauch, age 91, of Avon Park, Florida went home to be with our Lord on Aug. 10, 2022. Lois was born March 7, 1931, in Oil City, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Lee and Ruth Mohnkern. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, David E. Knoblauch, age 92, who went to be with our Lord on Feb. 13, 2022. David was born in Redford Township, Michigan on Feb. 18, 1929, to John and Leaetta Knoblauch.
Dave and Lois were residents of Avon Park, Florida for 22 years, where they were founding members of Cornerstone Christian Church. They loved their church and they loved their community and neighbors. They enjoyed 34 years of retirement together in Florida, first moving to Lehigh Acres and finally settling in Avon Park. They fulfilled their passion for travel by cruising to various ports in the Caribbean, Alaska and the Pacific as well as a trip to central Europe and various trips throughout the United States.
Dave and Lois were avid golfers and enjoyed the shuffleboard courts that Dave had a hand in building. Dave and Lois were dog lovers and shared a passion for Schnauzers.
They both were family oriented, and are survived by their six children, Diane R. Nickles (Bob), Paula J. Kasmin (Bill), Janice L. Olesick (John), Denise A. Valverde, David L. Knoblauch (Kathy), and Brian J. Knoblauch; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and Lois’ brother, Paul Mohnkern.