David & Lois Knoblauch

Lois R. Knoblauch, age 91, of Avon Park, Florida went home to be with our Lord on Aug. 10, 2022. Lois was born March 7, 1931, in Oil City, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Lee and Ruth Mohnkern. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, David E. Knoblauch, age 92, who went to be with our Lord on Feb. 13, 2022. David was born in Redford Township, Michigan on Feb. 18, 1929, to John and Leaetta Knoblauch.

