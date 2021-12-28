David M. Dennis
David Merton Dennis of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, passed away Dec. 20, 2021, at the age of 86. David was born in Adrian, Michigan on May 26, 1935, the son of Cecil and Mabel (Perkins) Dennis. He grew up on Dennico Dairy Farm, pasteurizing and delivering products daily.
David served with the National Guard Reserves for four years. He worked for Bridgeport Brass, the Michigan Health Department and the Department of Natural Resources in the Department of Water Quality and was assistant deputy director for 25 years before retiring in 1992. He loved helping to bring the first moose back to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
He was a private pilot, owning three airplanes of his own, flying out of Adrian, Houghton Lake and Charlotte, Michigan. David was a ham radio operator as well. He would receive radio transmissions from missionaries and patch them through locally on the phone to family members and friends. David loved to camp, hunt, fish, ride motorcycles, anything adventurous. David was a jack-of-all-trades and would always fix things himself. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children, which they appreciated. The love David and his wife Nancy shared was inspirational to his entire family. They had been married 68 years. David and Nancy are devoted Christians as are their children.
David is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, David (Ida) Dennis of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, Dean (Jennifer) Dennis of Lansing, Michigan, and Dale (Deborah) Dennis of Williamston, Michigan; grandchildren, Carolyn Darnton, Alan (Stephanie Day) Dennis, Amanda (Dan) Glaspie, Matthew Dennis, Michael Dennis, and James Dennis; six great-grandchildren and brother, Burton Dennis of Adrian, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Carlton and Robert Dennis.
A private memorial service will be held Dec. 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. Please visit our website to place online condolences at www. millsfuneral.com.