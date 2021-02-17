David P. Shermeta
David P. Shermeta, 76, of Sebring, Florida passed away Feb. 6, 2021. He was born in Morgan, Michigan, moving to this area in 1997 from Muskegon, Michigan. He was retired from the Muskegon School District working in audio/visual maintenance. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Annabelle of Sebring; children, Teresa Johnson, Tina Anderson and Tracy Trevino, all of Michigan, Tricia Pike of Texas, Debra Cooper of Michigan and Pamela Carron of Florida, Brenda Leach, Faith Wilkerson and Timothy Leach of Michigan; brothers, Steve Shermeta and William Shermeta, both of Muskegon, Michigan; sister, Ruth Ann McFarrin of Muskegon, Michigan; 31 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Morris Funeral Chapel. CDC guidelines will be in place. Military Honors will follow by VFW Post 4300. Private interment was in Sarasota National Cemetery.