David R. Lennon
David R. Lennon passed away peacefully in his sleep April 4, 2022 at his son David’s house in Arizona.
David was raised in Lake Placid, Florida, where his parents owned Lennon’s Service Center (the truck stop) and Lennon Pump Co. He graduated high school in 1967 and joined the Air Force, Red Horse Division. He spent one tour in Vietnam.
He married Catherine (Kitty) Boney, whom he spent 25 years together, and had two sons, David A. Lennon and Gabriel C. Lennon, both of whom live in Cottonwood, Arizona.
He loved water skiing growing up and until he moved to Arizona in 1978 where he worked as a welder/fabricator and in metal work as his life long trade. He never got over seeing a body of water when the surface looked like glass; No chop, best for skiing!
He spent the last 25 years taking care of his parents, Jack R. Lennon and Blanche E. Lennon (Kinsey) in Chiefland, Florida.
David is survived by his two sons, David and Gabriel; his two sisters, Patsy Lennon of Lakeland, Florida and Betty Lou Nemann (Lennon) of Cincinnati, Ohio; nephew, Jeff Lennon, and many other nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
David is preceded in death by his parents; Jack R. Lennon and Blanche E. Lennon (Kinsey); brother, Robert (Bob) Lennon; and his girlfriend of 25 years, Sandi Florian.
“You will be missed Dad! May the water always be like glass, your guitar tuned and your voice raised in song.”