David R. Robinson
David Richard Robinson passed away on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Lorida, Florida at the age of 80. The son of Joseph and Margaret (Davis) Robinson. He was born on April 11, 1943, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.
David was an owner and operator of a commercial landscape company and has been a resident of Highlands County since 1999, having come from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
David is survived by his loving wife, Lina; sons, Todd Robinson and Christopher Robinson (Rebecca) of Hollywood, Florida; daughters, Susan Robinson of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Diana Robinson McKenna (James) of Sebring, Florida and Tammy Olivencia (Edwardo) of Hollywood, Florida; brothers, Joseph Robinson (Linda) and Raymond Robinson (JoAnn), both of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Also surviving are five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com