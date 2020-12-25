David S. Amrein
June 25, 1944 — Dec. 7, 2020
David Sewall Amrein, 76, passed away at home Dec. 7, 2020, surrounded by his family.
David was raised and attended schools in Madison, Maine and was a graduate of the University of Maine at Orono. He loved to be outside and was active in all year round sports whether hunting, fishing, water sports or snow skiing. He also loved flying and became a pilot and flight instructor for land and sea, private and commercial ratings. In recent years he especially enjoyed shuffleboard and petanque in Florida and Maine.
David’s many careers reflected his enjoyment of people. He worked in food preparation management, construction and inter-modal management of Merrill’s transportation and marine port. He and his wife owned and operated North Country Properties, a real estate and log home sales construction company in Abbot, Maine.
He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. H Carl and Mary Amrein of Madison, Maine and Sarasota, Florida. David is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol (Nye) Amrein; his children, Brandi Barden of Gardiner, Maine and Rainer Amrein and partner Lisa Lyles of Winder, Georgia; granddaughter, Madeline Barden (Grumpa’s favorite soccer player); brother, Rob (Kathy) Amrein of New London, Connecticut; and several nieces and nephew.
David’s Christian faith was a very important part of his life and he enjoyed his church family at St. John United Methodist Church in Sebring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Compassionate Care Hospice, 3531 U.S. 27 S., Sebring, FL 33870 or Heifer International.
Arrangements are through Scott Seawinds Funeral Home in Lake Placid, Florida.