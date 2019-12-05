David S. Corby
David Scott Corby, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away early Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was comforted by his wife.
David was born in Fort Lauderdale on Feb. 17, 1972, the son of Peggy and Lance Corby. David has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 26 years. He was a 1990 graduate of Okeechobee High School. David worked alongside his brother Michael as a tile setter at Corby Tile & Marble for many years. He enjoyed traveling, hiking, water sports and woodworking. David was a Christian in faith.
David is survived by his wife of seven years, Charmaine; daughter, Megan Michele Corby; brother, Michael (Jennifer); grandchildren, Eli and Aalayah; niece, Ciara and nephew, Landon. He was preceded in death by his father, Lance in 2018; his mother, Peggy in September of this year, and Alexis.
In celebration of his life a service will be held at Apostolic Lighthouse of Lake Placid at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Pastor Anthony Golden will celebrate. Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.