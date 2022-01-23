David T. Houpe
David Thomas Houpe, 78, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in Avon Park, Florida. He was born on April 10, 1943, to James Harvey Houpe and Fannie White in Statesville, North Carolina.
He was owner and operator of Tom-Glo Laundromat and Carwash, had been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1958, was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Susan Donaldson (Devon) of Avon Park; step-daughter, Renee Scott-Weiss (Jeff) of Kodak, Tennessee; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gloria Jean Houpe; daughter, Sherry McMullen and step-daughter, Denise Billions.
A private graveside service will be held at Bougainvillea Cemetery.
